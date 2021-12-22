Jets Coach Robert Saleh Tests Positive for COVID-19

Jets coach Robert Saleh has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Wednesday.

Saleh is symptomatic, per the Jets, and the team says he is vaccinated.

Tight ends coach Ron Middleton will lead the team on Sunday if Saleh is not cleared ahead of the team's vs. the Jaguars.

Saleh is in his first year with the Jets after previously serving as the 49ers' defensive coordinator. He signed a five-year deal with New York last January.

He joins Saints coach Sean Payton, Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski, Bears coach Matt Nagy and Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury as other head coaches who have tested positive for COVID-19 this season.

Amid a wave of positive tests last week, the Jets turned to virtual team meetings last week to prepare for the team's game against the Dolphins on Sunday,

"Some players are showing asymptomatic, some are showing up symptomatic," Saleh said Monday. "So, I think if you're symptomatic, you should go test because you never know. You might give it to somebody else and now the entire team has it. So, I think it's just more of a responsibility thing until we really fully grasp what this thing is and until we really fully understand how we can beat it, so we can get to life back to normal."

The Jets now have 14 players from the active and practice squad rosters, including injured reserve, on the COVID-19 list: wide receivers Elijah Moore, Jeff Smith and Vyncint Smith; guard Alijah Vera-Tucker; defensive linemen Folorunso Fatukasi, John Franklin-Myers and Tanzel Smart; linebackers Blake Cashman, Noah Dawkins and Hamsah Nasirildeen; cornerbacks Michael Carter II and Lamar Jackson; safety Sharrod Neasman; and special teams ace Justin Hardee.

The NFL postponed three games last weekend and finished Week 15 with two games Tuesday night.

The Jets are set to host the Jaguars on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.

