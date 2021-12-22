Skip to main content
December 22, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

NFLPA President Says NFL Nearly Canceled Three Games Prior to Rescheduling

Author:

NFL players association president JC Tretter said Wednesday the NFL was close to canceling the three games it postponed in Week 15.  

The league moved Saturday's game between the Raiders and Browns to Monday and rescheduled the Eagles-WFT game and Seahawks-Rams games initially set for Sunday to Tuesday.

Tretter, who is the Browns' starting center, said, per Cleveland.com, “The NFL's position last week was that those three games were going to be canceled. They weren't going to be played, and if they weren't played, than nobody on either team was going to be paid. That's obviously an issue for us as a union when over 18% of our player population was at risk of not getting paid last week.”

SI Recommends

Ahead of this season, the NFL informed teams that games could be forfeited in the event that an outbreak caused by unvaccinated players would lead to a cancellation. 

“I don't worry about standings, I don't worry about record, I don't worry about those things as president,” Tretter said. “I worry about making sure our guys are paid, and that was my concern.”

More NFL Coverage:

For more news on the Browns Digest, head over to Cleveland Browns.

YOU MAY LIKE

Dec 19, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) runs with the football during the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Levi's Stadium.
Play
Betting

Week 16 Thursday Night Football Best Bets and Player Props: 49ers at Titans

The Titans host the 49ers on Thursday to kick off Week 16. Get the latest betting insight.

newport-surfing
More Sports

Surfing on New Year’s Eve—in Rhode Island

Photographing winter surfing in New England.

Member Exclusive
SoFi Stadium 2
Podcasts

Year in Review With Andrew Marchand and John Ourand | SI Media Podcast

The biggest sports stories of the year, plus Super Bowl betting odds with Sal Licata and so much more.

The College Football Playoff logo.
College Football

New CFP Actions Detail Procedure if Teams Cannot Play

The announcement explains what happens if teams cannot play because of COVID-19.

Dec 19, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) runs with the ball for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Levi's Stadium.
Play
Betting

Week 16 Thursday Night Football Player Props: 49ers at Titans

Analyzing the player props to target when the 49ers face the Titans in a Thursday Night Football matchup with major playoff implications.

Texas A&M Head Coach Jimbo Fisher speaks in the main media room in the Hyatt Regency during SEC Media Days in Hoover, Ala., Wednesday, July 21, 2021.
College Football

Texas A&M Won't Play in Gator Bowl Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

The Aggies were set to face Wake Forest, who now hope for a new opponent for the Dec. 31 game.

AEW's Sting makes his entrance on Dynamite
Play
Wrestling

Return to Greensboro Feels Like a Homecoming for Sting

Returning to the venue where he had so many great matches, the 62-year-old is relishing his time in AEW.

ALABAMA ASSISTANT
College Football

Two Alabama Assistants Test Positive for COVID-19

Saban anticipates both coaches will be available for the CFP semifinal game on Dec. 31.