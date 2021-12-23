Skip to main content
December 23, 2021
Tom Brady Joins Pantone to Create New Color

Author:

Tom Brady is both a seven-time Super Bowl champion and a noted businessman, with TB12 products becoming a signature part of his personal brand in recent seasons. Brady added another business to his portfolio on Thursday. 

Brady partnered with Pantone to create “Brady Blue” a color created in an effort to replicate “the brand’s founding principles to be the best you can be,” per a company statement. Pantone's company added it hopes the partnership with Brady inspires “fearlessness, resilience, and confidence towards achieving peak performance.”

While Pantone pairing with any athlete is a bit odd, it's hard to quibble with choosing Brady. Tampa's quarterback continues to excel in his age-44 season, and he could very well win an eighth Super Bowl in February. Perhaps “Brady Blue” will replace "Very Peri" as Pantone's color of the year at the end of 2022. At this rate, it's likely Brady will still be playing. 

