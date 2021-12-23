Skip to main content
    •
    December 23, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Lamar Jackson Misses Practice Again Ahead of Sunday's Matchup Against the Bengals

    Author:

    CINCINNATI — Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson missed practice again on Thursday.

    The former NFL MVP is dealing with an ankle injury that caused him to miss the Ravens' Week 15 game against the Packers.

    Tyler Huntley played well with Jackson out, completing 28-of-40 passes for 215 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 73 yards and two scores.

    Huntley is dynamic like Jackson, so the Bengals' defense will have their hands full regardless of who's under center for the Ravens on Sunday.

    Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    You May Also Like:

    Bengals Players Making an Impact Off the Field This Holiday Season

    Snubbed: Cincinnati's Best Defensive Player Left Out of the Pro Bowl

    Three Bengals Named to 2022 Pro Bowl

    Film Breakdown: Analyzing the Bengals' Elite Pass Rush

    Playoff Picture: A Breakdown Entering Week 16

    Zac Taylor Discusses Decision to Run Ball on 3rd-and-8

    Zac Taylor Made Right Call in Final Minutes Against Broncos

    Eli Apple and Jerry Jeudy Take Shots at Each Other After Bengals' Win

    Watch: Bengals Celebrate Win Over Broncos in Denver

    Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Broncos

    Read More

    Ravens Fall to Packers, Bengals Tied for AFC North Lead

    Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Broncos in Denver

    It's Taylor Time for the Bengals in Denver

    Keys to Victory: Cincinnati Bengals at Denver Broncos

    Key Matchups: Cincinnati Bengals at Denver Broncos

    Staff Picks: Bengals at Broncos With Playoffs on the Line

    Bengals Sign Cornerback to Practice Squad

    Trae Waynes Expected to Suit Up Against Broncos

    Bengals' Offensive Line Shuffle Set to Continue Against Broncos

    Brian Callahan Shares Thoughts on Ja'Marr Chase's Drops

    Jessie Bates Discusses Dropped Interception Against 49ers

    Film Breakdown: Analyzing Tee Higgins' Recent Success

    Will Bengals Pursue Recently Released Veteran Center?

    -----

    Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

    Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
    Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

    Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook

    Dec 12, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws the ball against the Cleveland Browns during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Lamar Jackson Misses Practice Again Ahead of Sunday's Matchup Against the Bengals

    just now
    DJ Reader
    News

    Injury Roundup: The Latest on D.J. Reader, Hakeem Adeniji and Khalid Kareem

    30 minutes ago
    Ja'Marr Chase
    News

    Ravens Don't Plan on Double Teaming Bengals Star Rookie Ja'Marr Chase

    2 hours ago
    Nov 28, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) high fives fans after the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Bengals Players Are Making an Impact in the Community This Holiday Season

    6 hours ago
    Dec 12, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals nose tackle D.J. Reader (98) celebrates the sack during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
    AllBengals Insiders+

    Snubbed: Three Bengals That Should be Pro Bowlers

    7 hours ago
    Nov 21, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) reacts against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Pro Bowl? Joe Mixon Has His Eyes on Bigger Things

    9 hours ago
    Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase Ravens
    News

    Three Bengals Players Named to Pro Bowl

    20 hours ago
    Dec 12, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws the ball against the Cleveland Browns during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Ravens Star Lamar Jackson Misses Practice Ahead of Sunday's Game Against Bengals

    23 hours ago