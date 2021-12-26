Baker Mayfield Admits He 'Hurt' Browns in Loss to Packers

In 58 career games entering Saturday's matchup with the Packers, Baker Mayfield had never thrown more than three interceptions in a game. The same can no longer be said after a 24-22 Christmas Day defeat.

Mayfield threw three interceptions in the first half and a fourth on a potentially game-winning drive in the final minute, as Cleveland absorbed its fourth loss in its last six games. Afterwards, the former No. 1 overall pick offered a frank assessment of his play.

"It's frustrating. I thought our defense played great, our skill guys played well. Offensive line, same thing, the backs were obviously running their tails off," Mayfield said, per ESPN's Jake Trotter. "That’s why it’s frustrating for me. I hurt this team. There’s no excuse."

Mayfield finished the game with 21 completions on 36 attempts for 222 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions. All four of his interceptions came on throws 10 or more yards down field. For the game, Mayfield completed just two of 10 such attempts, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Defensive end Myles Garrett tried to take some of the blame off Mayfield after the game, saying of his quarterback, per Trotter: "He's made some great plays, he's made some not-so great plays. So have all of us."

The game was just Mayfield's second of the season with multiple interceptions, with the loss dropping the Browns to 7–8 on the year. Cleveland will look to get back to .500 with a Week 17 road trip to Pittsburgh on Monday night.

