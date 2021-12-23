Jaguars Mailbag: Which Top Prospects Could Help the Jaguars the Most Immediately?

Each week during this year's season, Jaguar Report will take Jacksonville Jaguars-related questions from our readers across social media and answer them in a question-and-answer format, giving readers a chance to have their voices heard.

Q: It doesn't feel special to have the No. 1 pick this year like it did last year or probably even most years.....am I wrong for feeling that way?

A: No. While it was a controversial take to say that this year's top-10 prospects aren't exactly as enticing as most years', it is a simple truth. There are good players who will go on to have long and productive careers, but there are no bonafide slam dunks to enthuse a team or fan base like there was last season. That isn't to say there can't be a pick at No. 1 that will play a big part in the future, but having the top pick in a Trevor Lawrence or Myles Garrett year simply feels much, much different than having the No. 1 pick this year may feel.

Q: Which player in the draft is able to help us the most in 2022?? We have gotten very little out of top picks lately

A: I think Aidan Hutchinson has questions about his ability to beat tackles around the edge, but his technique as a power-rusher and on inside moves is enough to make me think he can feast on bad offensive tackles in Year 1. Kayvon Thibodeaux may not have the same instant production, but he has the athleticism to threaten offenses and tackles enough to free plays up for Josh Allen on the other side of the line of scrimmage. Evan Neal and Derek Stingley are both day 1 starters, too. Ultimately I think any of these four players could make a huge impact in 2022, and it is simply a matter of preference. Stingley would probably have to be a slot corner as a rookie due to Shaquill Griffin, but the other three players are plug-and-play.

Q: How would you rank the rookie quarterbacks moving forward? Any reason to think the Jaguars don't have the second or third best quarterback because one touchdown in seven games is worrying me

A: How I rank them moving forward isn't much different from how I had them ranked pre-draft, honestly. I think I was a bit too low on Mac Jones but otherwise I think all of the rookies have more or less played like one would think they would, with each's situation clearly playing a big part.

If you were to ask which quarterbacks have had the best season, I would go Mac Jones, Justin Fields, Trevor Lawrence, then Zach Wilson. In terms of how I would rank those passers moving forward, I would flip Jones with Lawrence because I still believe Fields and Lawrence's upside will each prove to be greater than what Jones brings to the table. Wilson can still be a quality starting quarterback, but I lean toward the ceilings of the others and the floor of Jones.

Q: Where does this season rank for you in terms of worst in franchise history? Also, rank the worst coaches in Jags history — where does Urban land?

A: I think if you consider the expectations many had for 2021, it is hard to say there have been worse seasons. 2018 may be worse simply because the Jaguars and their base thought they were gearing up for a Super Bowl run, but I don't think that year even matches just how horrifically this year has gone from both an off-field optics and on-field performance standpoint.

I don't think there is any argument for any coach but Meyer as the worst in franchise history. Mike Mularkey was bad but was at the very least more competent from an organizational standpoint than Meyer. The same can be said for Gus Bradley, who was actually well-liked by players and staff until his final day. He was a bad coach, but he was more successful than Meyer and wasn't a black eye off the field like Meyer went on to be.

Q: Hi, John. If Baalke was behind these last two drafts, he certainly needs to go as well. You think that happens?

A: I think if you see more games like last Sunday's 30-16 loss that it will definitely become more likely. Baalke survived chances of an in-season firing thanks to Urban Meyer's ineptness, but Baalke has also had a big hand in crafting the roster each of the last two seasons. He wasn't behind the 2020 draft at all though and it is inaccurate to say so, but it is fair to wonder what the positives are to keeping him in place after each of his years with the team has seen them make poor personnel decisions.

If the Jaguars drop these next three games and continue to look outclassed in each area on the field like they did last Sunday against an awful Texans team, then I think it is hard to justify bringing Baalke back. If they look competitive, I think he has a chance to remain but is far from a lock.

Q: It seems as though we have a very low fumble recovery rate, is that a fair reflection and if so any ideas why?

A: Oh, it is very fair. The Jaguars have recovered just one fumble in 2021, with the second-lowest figure in the NFL being four. The Jaguars' seven total takeaways are by far the worst in the NFL and shows just how bad the Jaguars are at making game-changing plays on defense. A part of this is due to the Jaguars' lack of true one-on-one wins on passing downs, which would give them more chances to create turnovers in the pocket. The Jaguars have also had some awful turnover luck, but I am not inclined to think that is for any reason besides luck itself.

Q: How did Walker Little play against the Texans?

A: I thought he played fine, personally. I had Little down for just one pressure, though I know there are stats that have attributed a pressure to him on a play in which Andrew Norwell's missed block was the true reason for the pressure. Little only had seven run-blocking snaps so it was mostly a display of pass-protection, but I came away still thinking Little had all the size, footwork, and strength needed to be a starting left tackle. He looked at times like a rookie tackle thrown into a game in the middle of the contest, but he also held his own against Jacob Martin.

Q: Who is your favorite choice to be the next head coach?

A: I am going to say Byron Leftwich until the hire is made. The Jaguars need to find not just a coach who can help Trevor Lawrence take the next step in his development and free him of the mistakes the team burdened on him this past year, but also the type of leader who can reset the entire culture of the organization. I think Leftwich does that and more in both regards, more so than I believe any other candidate does. And he would be the best candidate no matter which NFL team he played for too, in my eyes -- the fact he once played for the Jaguars is more coincidence than anything. He is a great candidate for any team.

Q: Are there any tackles to take after Round 1? I don't like taking one at 1

A: Of course there are! There will be starting offensive tackles found throughout the draft. Two tackles I like upon my early studying of the class are Ohio State offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere and Washington State offensive tackle Abraham Lucas. Petit-Frere looks the part from a size and length standpoint and has the foot speed to match speed rushers around the edge. I think he could legitimately start early on in the NFL, which isn't exactly easy for a rookie tackle. As for Lucas, I think he may not be a sexy prospect for a lot of people but he is 6-foot-7, has the length needed on the edge, and displays good flexibility and mobility. I think he can be a functional starter in the NFL and can be found a good bit after the first round.

Q: Which free agent receiver do the Jaguars need the most??

A: I don't think Davante Adams hits free agency, so I am going to go with Michael Gallup in the wake of Chris Godwin's ACL injury. Gallup isn't a complete receiver and is far from a No. 1 threat, but he is a solid starting wideout who knows how to win downfield and outside the numbers. The Jaguars don't currently have that player on the roster in 2022, so adding a talent like Gallup who can actually generate big plays downfield for Trevor Lawrence would be a win for the Jaguars.

As for Allen Robinson, I think he is better than his poor 2021 season indicates but I am not sold he has the same juice he did just a few seasons ago. Robinson is a big-bodied threat who can still function well as a possession target, but I think the Jaguars need a better big-play threat for Lawrence.

Q: Are there any prospects you wouldn't touch at all at one at all?

A: I mean, when you are picking at No. 1 overall your choices are a bit limited by scope just because there can only be so many players who have an argument to be the best in the class. With that said, the only prospects I would put complete red flags around when it comes to No. 1 overall are Kyle Hamilton and Tyler Linderbaum due to positional value. I also don't think any of the wide receivers are worthy of consideration at the pick. As for the rest such as Stingley, Neal, Thibodeaux, and Hutchinson, I think there are at least arguments to be made for each.

Q: Why don't the Jaguars just trade back and fill the rest of their holes?

A: That certainly would be ideal, but it takes two to tango.

Every year we hear "why don't the Jaguars trade back?" only to come to find that there are few teams actually willing to move up in the draft. It takes a prospect worth enticing teams and in many cases, that prospect is a quarterback. Perhaps a team surprises the NFL and falls in love with one of this year's quarterbacks enough to make an aggressive move to No. 1, but I don't see any of the players in this class as players that teams are likely to try to move into the top slot for.

Getting more picks would be a win for the Jaguars, but it is far more likely they have to simply trust their scouting and take the player they believe is the best. It is just hard to envision a trade partner, at least at this time.