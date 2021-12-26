Skip to main content
December 26, 2021
Browns Coach Kevin Stefanski Addresses If Baker Mayfield Will Start Next Week

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski addressed whether the team will start quarterback Baker Mayfield going forward following Cleveland's loss to the Packers on Saturday. 

“He’s our starting quarterback, yes,” Stefanski said after the loss, per Cleveland.com. 

Mayfield threw four interceptions in the team's 24–22 Christmas Day defeat. He tossed three of them in the first half and a fourth on a potentially game-winning drive in the final minute.

"It's frustrating. I thought our defense played great, our skill guys played well. Offensive line, same thing, the backs were obviously running their tails off," Mayfield said, per ESPN's Jake Trotter. "That’s why it’s frustrating for me. I hurt this team. There’s no excuse."

Mayfield was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday morning, flying to Green Bay separate from the team and arriving on Saturday morning.

Saturday marked just Mayfield's second contest of the season in which he's tossed multiple interceptions. 

The loss dropped the Browns to 7–8 on the season. They finish the year with the Steelers and against the Bengals. 

“Bake, he’s done a great job while he’s been the quarterback for us and I’m going to believe in him as long as he’s got a Brown uniform on," star defensive end Myles Garrett said of the quarterback.

