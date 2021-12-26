Skip to main content
December 26, 2021
Packers Escape With Win Over Browns After Controversial Last-Minute Interception

Author:

Baker Mayfield and the Browns offense shot themselves in the foot time and time again during Saturday's 24–22 loss to the Packers. On Cleveland's final drive, Mayfield threw his fourth interception of the game to squander any chance at a win—though the play was not without controversy.

Mayfield targeted Donovan Peoples-Jones but was picked off by Rasul Butler for the second time of the night. Butler appeared to grab Peoples-Jones as the wideout was trying to come out of his break, but the officials opted against throwing a flag.

Mayfield threw three picks in the first half as the Browns fell behind, 24-12, early in the third quarter. A five-yard touchdown pass from Mayfield to Anthony Schwartz brought Cleveland within two points with 4:31 left, followed by a Green Bay punt with just over two minutes remaining. The Browns drove to the 50-yard line with 59 seconds left, but two Mayfield incompletions preceded the game-sealing interception.

The win was Green Bay's fourth in a row and improves the team to 12–3. The Browns have now lost four of their last six and are two games back in the loss column behind the Bills for the No. 7 seed in the AFC.

For more news on the Cleveland Browns, head over to Browns Digest.

