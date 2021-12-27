On the first series of the NFL’s Sunday nights matchup, Washington forced the Cowboys to punt, with the offense taking over at its own 28-yard line. From that point on, everything fell apart.

Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke threw an interception on the first play of the drive, setting the tone for what would become a 56–14 Cowboys romp.

Dallas reached the 56-point mark less than a minute into the fourth quarter, setting a new high water mark for points in a game by any team this season. Seven different players found the end zone, including touchdown passes from Dak Prescott to a wide receiver, running back, tight end and offensive lineman—the first time in NFL history that feat has ever been pulled off, per ESPN Stats & Info.

The Cowboys offense scored touchdowns on five straight possessions to end the first half, and also added a defensive score for good measure. Dallas’s special teams got involved on the action with a blocked punt recovered for a score in the third quarter, and took a 56–7 lead on a Cooper Rush touchdown pass to Malik Turner early in the fourth. Behold video evidence of each score below—unless, of course, you’re a fan of the Football Team. In which case, our deepest condolences to you.

