Skip to main content
December 27, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Watch: All Eight Touchdowns the Cowboys Scored Against a Hapless WFT

Author:

On the first series of the NFL’s Sunday nights matchup, Washington forced the Cowboys to punt, with the offense taking over at its own 28-yard line. From that point on, everything fell apart.

Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke threw an interception on the first play of the drive, setting the tone for what would become a 56–14 Cowboys romp.

Dallas reached the 56-point mark less than a minute into the fourth quarter, setting a new high water mark for points in a game by any team this season. Seven different players found the end zone, including touchdown passes from Dak Prescott to a wide receiver, running back, tight end and offensive lineman—the first time in NFL history that feat has ever been pulled off, per ESPN Stats & Info.

SI Recommends

The Cowboys offense scored touchdowns on five straight possessions to end the first half, and also added a defensive score for good measure. Dallas’s special teams got involved on the action with a blocked punt recovered for a score in the third quarter, and took a 56–7 lead on a Cooper Rush touchdown pass to Malik Turner early in the fourth. Behold video evidence of each score below—unless, of course, you’re a fan of the Football Team. In which case, our deepest condolences to you.

More NFL Coverage:

For more coverage of the Dallas Cowboys, check out Cowboy Maven.

YOU MAY LIKE

Dak Prescott celebrates a touchdown while with the Cowboys.
NFL

Cowboys Score Most Points of the Season

Dallas set several impressive statistical marks during their blowout win.

Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne being separated by teammates.
NFL

WFT’s Jonathan Allen Throws Punch at Teammate on Sidelines

Payne put his hand in the defensive tackle’s face and he responded with a punch.

aaron rodgers (1)
NFL

Report: Rodgers Gifting Record-Setting Ball to Favre’s Grandson

Rodgers is making a classy gesture after overtaking Favre during Saturday’s 24–22 win over the Browns as the Packers’ all-time leader in touchdown passes.

jake fromm
NFL

Jake Fromm Gives Blunt Assessment of Abysmal First Start

The Giants quarterback could not get anything going against the Philadelphia defense, as New York lost their fourth straight game.

A Miami Hurricanes logo.
College Football

Miami Out of Sun Bowl Due to COVID-19 Protocols

The Hurricanes were slated to play Washington State this Friday.

nfl-week-16-takeaways
NFL

Week 16 Takeaways: Patriots Have No Answers for Josh Allen, Chargers Steamrolled in Houston

Plus, Joe Burrow leaves no doubt he’s in the MVP race, Steelers lay down in K.C., Antonio Brown vs. accountability for his actions rivalry continues, and much more!

Matthew Stafford running with the ball.
NFL

The NFL Teams to Clinch Playoff Spots After Week 16

Five more teams clinched spots after Sunday's early slate of games, with all but one of them being from the NFC.

joe burrow
Extra Mustard

Burrow Asked About ‘Gold Jacket’ Comment After Torching Ravens

Joe Burrow clearly had some extra motivation during Sunday’s 41–21 win over Baltimore in which he threw for 525 yards and four scores.