Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is ready to move on from Cleveland's 24-22 loss to the Packers on Christmas Day. Mayfield posted a message on social media on Tuesday, saying the franchise will "bounce back" and that the team is "far from finished."

Before the Browns' loss on Christmas Day, Mayfield had never thrown more than three interceptions in a game through 58 games in his career. He threw three interceptions in the first half of the game against Green Bay and a fourth on what could have potentially been a game-wining drive for Cleveland in the final minute of the game.

Along with four interceptions, Mayfield threw for 222 yards on 21-of-36 passing and two touchdowns. All four of his interceptions came on throws 10 or more yards down field. For the game, Mayfield completed just two of 10 such attempts, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Despite the struggles, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed that Mayfield will still be the team's started going forward.

“He’s our starting quarterback, yes,” Stefanski said Saturday.

The Browns will look to get back to .500 during Week 17 when they go on the road to face Pittsburgh on Monday night.

