December 28, 2021
Five Things to Know About Colts QB Sam Ehlinger

Author:

The Colts have been surging as of late, riding running back Jonathan Taylor to a 9–6 record and the current No. 5 spot in the AFC playoff picture. With Tuesday's news that starting quarterback Carson Wentz is hitting the reserve/COVID-19 list, the franchise's playoff hopes could rest on the arm of Sam Ehlinger.

Wentz is reportedly unvaccinated, which could keep him out for the full 10 days if he tested positive for COVID-19, barring a major change to NFL COVID-19 protocols.

It is possible, then, he will be out for Sunday's game vs. the Raiders.

While the Colts are in fair shape to make the playoffs, nothing is certain, and every game for teams on the cut line is extremely important. That puts Ehlinger, who is set to start his first NFL game, in an extremely important spot.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon in Indianapolis. Here's what you should know about the team's possible new starting quarterback.

Sam Ehlinger has appeared in three NFL games, but has not yet thrown a regularseason pass

Ehlinger has made appearances in three games, all since the start of November: wins over the Jets, Bills and Texans. He has three career NFL rushes for a total of nine yards. His long was a run of nine yards against Buffalo. However, he has yet to throw a regular season pass.

He flashed his ability for the Colts in an uneven '21 preseason

Through three preseason games, Ehlinger was 21-for-31 for 288 yards through the air, throwing three interceptions. He is also a threat on the ground, running for 30 yards and a two-point conversion Indianapolis' comeback win over Carolina in the preseason.

His NFL career began with a fairly significant injury

Ehlinger suffered a knee sprain towards the end of the preseason that cost him the beginning of the '21 season. The team activated him in mid-October, waiving Jacob Eason in a corresponding move. 

Brett Hundley has also been with the Colts this season, but Ehlinger appears to be on track to start. Hundley and James Morgan, a second-year quarterback out of FIU, are on the practice squad.

He was a sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft after an impressive career at Texas

Ehlinger went No. 218 overall in the draft, going 10th among quarterbacks in the class. He was a second-team All-Big 12 player for the Longhorns in 2020.

At the draft combine, Ehlinger measured in at 6'1 1/8" and 220 pounds. He ran a 4.84 40-yard dash, and posted a 36 1/2" vertical jump at the event.

He was a four-year starter and star quarterback at Texas

Ehlinger stepped into the starting role as a freshman in '17, replacing the injured Shane Buechele, with whom he battled for the job throughout the offseason. He would go on to play in 46 games through four years at Texas, throwing for 11,436 career passing yards with 94 touchdowns and 27 interceptions. He also rushed for 1,907 yards and 33 touchdowns.

