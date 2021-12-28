Colts quarterback Carson Wentz has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Tuesday.

Wentz is unvaccinated and will be out at least 10 days if he tested positive for COVID-19, and five days if he was a close contact of someone who tested positive.

It's unclear whether he tested positive for the virus or was in close contact with an individual who did test positive.

Nevertheless, his status is in question for Sunday's game against the Raiders, with the Colts fighting for their playoff lives.

Wentz has started every game for Indianapolis this season. In his 15 appearances, he has thrown for 3,230 yards and 25 touchdowns to just six interceptions. If Wentz is out, Sam Ehlinger will likely get the start.

The rookie out of Texas has yet to take a snap during an NFL regular season game but will likely get his chance this Sunday. Wentz is the 13th player on the team to enter protocols and the seventh starter.

On Monday, the CDC announced that quarantine time for individuals who test positive for COVID-19 will be shortened from 10 days to five days if asymptomatic. And the NBA has reportedly shortened there quarantine time from 10 days to six days.

The NFL has made no such announcement, but if it did, Wentz could clear protocols for Sunday's game if he were asymptomatic.

The Colts (9–6) are scheduled to host the Raiders (8–7) Sunday and kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.

More NFL Coverage:

For more coverage of the Colts, visit Horseshoe Huddle