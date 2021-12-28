Skip to main content
December 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:
Player(s)
Carson Wentz

Colts Place Carson Wentz on COVID-19 List, Status in Question for Sunday

Author:

Colts quarterback Carson Wentz has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Tuesday. 

Wentz is unvaccinated and will be out at least 10 days if he tested positive for COVID-19, and five days if he was a close contact of someone who tested positive.

It's unclear whether he tested positive for the virus or was in close contact with an individual who did test positive. 

Nevertheless, his status is in question for Sunday's game against the Raiders, with the Colts fighting for their playoff lives.

Wentz has started every game for Indianapolis this season. In his 15 appearances, he has thrown for 3,230 yards and 25 touchdowns to just six interceptions. If Wentz is out, Sam Ehlinger will likely get the start. 

SI Recommends

The rookie out of Texas has yet to take a snap during an NFL regular season game but will likely get his chance this Sunday. Wentz is the 13th player on the team to enter protocols and the seventh starter. 

On Monday, the CDC announced that quarantine time for individuals who test positive for COVID-19 will be shortened from 10 days to five days if asymptomatic. And the NBA has reportedly shortened there quarantine time from 10 days to six days. 

The NFL has made no such announcement, but if it did, Wentz could clear protocols for Sunday's game if he were asymptomatic. 

The Colts (9–6) are scheduled to host the Raiders (8–7) Sunday and kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET. 

More NFL Coverage:

For more coverage of the Colts, visit Horseshoe Huddle

YOU MAY LIKE

Michigan's Hassan Haskins and Georgia's Jordan Davis
Play
College Football

Film Room: The Keys to a Bruising Georgia-Michigan Clash

Two heralded defenses will face off for a spot in the title game. We break down the schemes that got them here.

baker mayfield (1)
NFL

Baker Mayfield Says Browns Are ’Far From Finished’

Mayfield is hoping the Browns can right the ship on Monday night.

shanahan1
NFL

Kyle Shanahan Weighs in on John Lynch's Twitter Gaffe

The 49ers general manager said he accidentally liked a tweet ridiculing Jimmy Garoppolo.

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant stand on the sideline.
NBA

Nets Make Significant Announcement About KD's, Kyrie's Availability

Both entered the league's COVID-19 protocols on Dec. 18.

Brooklyn Nets forward Bruce Brown (1) plays for the ball against Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena.
Podcasts

Crossover: COVID's Rotating Rosters & L.A.'s Westbrook Dilemma

Rosters are in shambles across the league, the Lakers' downward spiral and why Knicks are in trouble with or without Kemba Walker.

Cordarrelle Patterson running with the ball for the Falcons.
Extra Mustard

Cordarrelle Patterson Gives Ball to Crying Young Fan

The little girl was upset she didn't get a football when Patterson spotted her.

Mike Leach coaches at Mississippi State.
College Football

Mike Leach Says Red Raiders 'Still Owe' Him a Decade Later

Leach's current program is set to face off against his old program on Tuesday.

dCOVrickflick_H
College Football

‘He’s the Mortar That Fills in the Cracks’

Flick wanted to honor his son’s commitment to the football team. Now an invaluable cog of the program, he will be on hand as the Bearcats prepare to make history in the Playoff.