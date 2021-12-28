Tom Brady Comments On Viral Exchange Between Bill Belichick, Reporter

A day after a reporter dared to ask Bill Belichick a non-football question following the Patriots’s loss to the Bills, Tom Brady weighed in on what he viewed as a “brave and courageous” interaction.

During the post-game presser, the reporter asked Belichick if he had any New Year’s resolutions he’d like to share. Unsurprisingly, Belichick’s response was curt:

When asked about the exchange on Monday, Brady alluded to Belichick’s well-worn reputation for being surly with the media and praised the reporter for being so daring.

“I want to be as brave and courageous as she was, asking that question to Coach Belichick after a loss,” Brady said, per Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times. “That’s what I want for the New Year.”

Belichick has turned over something of a new leaf recently when it comes to interacting with the media. After bristling at questions following his team’s Week 15 loss to the Colts, he offered an apology later in the week for being so terse.

“I’ll just start off here; look, fellas, I apologize if it seemed like I was a little short with you after the game. Obviously a frustrating game. Down 20–0. Didn’t do anything well enough. Mean, there isn’t really much to say at that point without watching the film,” Belichick said at the time, via ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Belichick’s newfound temperament could signal a new era for the six-time Super Bowl champion. If nothing else, it’s at least gotten the attention of his former quarterback, and given Brady something to strive for in 2022.

