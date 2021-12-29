Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Baker Mayfield’s Wife Emily Says QB Has Received Death Threats

Author:

While the Browns have had their most success in decades with Baker Mayfield at quarterback, his play has been inconsistent. On Sunday, his four interceptions played a major part in the team’s 24–22 loss to the Packers at Lambeau Field.

At 7–8, the Browns are in 12th place in the AFC, though they sit just a game back of the seventh-place Dolphins (8–7) in a cluttered wild-card race. Mayfield, who has dealt with pretty significant injury issues this year, as well as a COVID-19 infection, hasn't been great. The treatment he’s received from some people online, according to his wife Emily, goes far beyond normal fan behavior, though.

“It’s crazy how much negativity is amplified via social media,” Emily Mayfield wrote on her Instagram stories Tuesday. “I’m still a believer that there’s more good people out there than bad, but WOW does social media make me think otherwise sometimes. Which plays into why I love to spread positivity. Our world needs more of it.

“The death threats, lies being told about my husband, and blatant DISRESPECT never ceases to amaze me.”

Emily went on to share numbers that compare the start of her husband’s career to the first few years of Brett Favre and Drew Brees’s careers.

Mayfield is 29–29 through 58 starts over four seasons, with the 11–5 mark during the 2020 season serving as a high-water mark. He played well in a pair of playoff games last season, going 1–1 with a shootout win over the Steelers and narrow 22–17 loss to the eventual AFC champion Chiefs.

For more news on the Cleveland Browns, head over to Browns Digest.

