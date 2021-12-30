Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Kevin Stefanski Addresses Alleged Death Threats Against Baker Mayfield

As the Browns struggle to remain in playoff contention, fan treatment of Baker Mayfield has gone way beyond what is acceptable, according to the quarterback's wife, Emily. 

After the team's close loss to the Packers, Emily Mayfield took to Instagram to defend her husband.

“The death threats, lies being told about my husband, and blatant DISRESPECT never ceases to amaze me,” she wrote in a story post on Tuesday.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski addressed the alleged threats Thursday, noting the team is equipped to handle such a situation.

“If it rises to the level of that, certainly we can help address those type of things,” Stefanski told the media, when asked about Emily's post. “Short of that, just in general, not specific to that, it's a lot of noise out there.”

Mayfield struggled on Saturday, throwing four interceptions including one that helped seal a 24–22 win for the Packers. 

Through four seasons, Mayfield is exactly .500 as a starter, at 29–29. He did, however, lead the Browns to an 11–5 record and their first playoff appearance since 2002 a year ago.

While Mayfield struggled to build on that success in '21, he's also battled through some significant injuries, including a partially torn labrum suffered earlier in the year. He also went through a recent bout with COVID-19 that forced him to miss a game. 

The Browns are 7–8 on the season, one game outside of the AFC Wild Card in a crowded field of playoff contenders.

