Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said Thursday “all signs are pointing” to Week 17 marking his final game at Heinz Field.

Pittsburgh will host Cleveland on Monday night before a Week 18 contest in Baltimore. Roethlisberger noted he could return to Heinz Field for the postseason, though the Steelers are unlikely to secure a home playoff game in January.

“I don't ever speak in definites or guarantees, that's not what I've ever done,” Roethlisberger said. “But looking at the bigger picture, I would say that all signs are pointing to this could be it.”

Roethlisberger, 39, has played all 18 professional seasons with the Steelers. He is a six-time Pro Bowler and two-time Super Bowl champion, entering Week 17 with 416 touchdown passes. He sports a 163–81–1 career regular season record, with Pittsburgh tallying double-digit wins eight times since 2004.

Reports emerged in early December regarding Roethlisberger's potential retirement. His contract ends at the end of the 2021 season, and while he can sign with another team in the offseason, Thursday's comments signal a likely swan song at Heinz Field on Monday night.

Roethlisberger enters Week 17 with 3,373 passing yards and 20 touchdowns this season. He said Thursday he is unlikely to come out of retirement in 2022 and beyond if Pittsburgh is in need of a quarterback.

Pittsburgh enters Week 17 sitting No. 3 in the AFC North at 7–7–1. Kickoff on Monday night is slated for 8:20 p.m. ET.

