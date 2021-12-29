Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Aaron Rodgers Addresses Future With Packers, Potential Retirement After 2021-22

Author:

On the heels of his latest controversial comments about COVID-19 and the NFL, Aaron Rodgers addressed his future with the Packers, revealing that he has not ruled out retirement just yet. 

“I’m just enjoying this season for this season, and playing next year will definitely be in the thought process,” he said, per Green Bay Press-Gazette's Ryan Wood. Rodgers added that it's important to him to “not be a bum” when he leaves. 

The Packers quarterback is the front-runner for this season’s Most Valuable Player Award and has the franchise in line to be the top seed in the NFC as the league heads into Week 17, just months after rumors floated about whether Rodgers would return to Green Bay during a tumultuous offseason

“...Any of the comments I’ve made doesn’t mean I’m thinking about elsewhere. I do want to clarify that,” Rodgers said. “The things I’ve said about the team this year, about [general manager] Brian [Gutekunst] and I’s relationship has been heartfelt and genuine and I do appreciate a lot of the things I have seen from the team that are directly related to conversations we had in the offseason.”

Rodgers said in the press conference that there will be numerous things he will “weigh in the offseason,” but that this decision “won’t be something where I’ll drag it out for months and months.” 

For more Green Bay Packers coverage, check out Packer Central.

