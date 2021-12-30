Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Giants DB Logan Ryan Takes Shot at 'Nonexistent' Titans Fan Base

It's been another difficult season at the Meadowlands for the Giants.

New York enters Week 17 at 4–11, set for the franchise's fifth straight season with double-digit losses. And while such a disappointing year has drawn the ire of the New York faithful, the fan frustration is appreciated by at least one Giant. 

“[The fans's] reaction is okay, the product isn’t okay right now,” Ryan said Wednesday. “It’s been very frustrating, it’s been a tough year, obviously for all of us, myself included.”

Ryan went a step further in empathizing with upset Giants fans. He took a shot at the Titans fan base in the process, noting, “I played in a franchise in Tennessee where the fan base was nonexistent.”

“I understand that we have a great fan base, a ton of tradition here,” Ryan said. “It’s a privilege to play here. I played in a franchise in Tennessee where the fan base was nonexistent. You couldn’t even get fans to the games, you had to put tickets half off to get fans to the games.

“So, I understand the tradition of this area, the history of the NFC East, what these rivalries mean with Philly and Dallas and the Washington Football Team. It means a lot.”

Perhaps the Titans don't have as rabid a fan base as the Giants, but at least Tennessee has experienced winning football of late. The Titans are on track for their third straight playoff appearance this season, and their fourth in the last five years. As the Giants look toward draft season, we could very well see Tennessee march through the AFC playoffs in January. 

For more New York Giants coverage, head over to Giants Country.

