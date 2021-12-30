The Saints fell to 7–8 on Monday, losing in a 20–3 blowout to the Dolphins. New Orleans general manager Mickey Loomis wasn't thrilled that his team was pushed into playing the game without postponement, even with a significant COVID-19 outbreak within the roster.

New Orleans, already without Week 1 starting quarterback Jameis Winston, lost Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian to COVID-19 protocols for the game, along with 18 other players. Rookie Ian Book was thrust into action for the first time, and managed to throw for just 135 yards and two interceptions in the loss.

“I was told pretty early on that the game wasn’t going to be postponed and just had to deal with it. That was their solution: Play the game no matter what,” Loomis told WWL Radio Sports in New Orleans. “We don’t have to like it, but we have to live with it.”

The NFL's edict came down a week after the league pushed back three Week 15 games due to COVID-19 outbreaks of similar severity of the one that the Saints experienced. Loomis compared the situation to the player strike in 1987 that led to teams signing replacement players.

“When you have 18 active players and four of your practice squad players test positive for COVID, it’s just too much to overcome, frankly,” Loomis continued. “It wasn’t fair to the players. It wasn’t fair to our coaching staff, and certainly not the fans. It was a tough week, but it’s behind us now.”

The loss puts the Saints on the outside looking in in a crowded NFC playoff picture. The Buccaneers have already clinched the NFC South at 11–4, while the Cardinals (10–5) have secured one of the three wild card bids. The 49ers and Eagles are currently in line for playoff spots at 8–7, while the Vikings and Falcons are tied with the Saints a game behind them.

New Orleans will host Carolina on Sunday, before a big Week 18 game at Atlanta, which could have significant playoff implications, on Sunday, Jan. 9.

