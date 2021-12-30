Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Player(s)
Russell Wilson

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson Hopes Sunday is Not His Last Game Playing in Seattle

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and Seattle (5–10) enter their second to last game of the 2021 season—a home finale—against Detroit on Sunday.

While it has been a challenging year for Wilson, who suffered a fractured finger during the Seahawks’ 26–17 loss to the Rams in Week 5. He underwent surgery to repair the injury and made a comeback in early November.

But since Wilson’s return, Seattle lost five of its last seven games. On Thursday, the eight-time Pro Bowler told reporters that he he hopes his time of playing in Seattle is not coming to an end.

”I know for me, I hope it’s not my last game (in Seattle),” Wilson said. ”But at the same time, I know it won’t be my last game in the NFL.”

After the end of the 2020 season, Wilson previously aired his frustrations with the Seahawks, explicitly discussing the protection he received during his then nine-year span with the franchise.

Then, in February, Wilson’s agent, Mark Rogers, told ESPN that the quarterback’s potential trade destinations included the Dolphins, the Jets, the Saints and the Raiders, according to The Athletic. However, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Wilson never demanded a trade from Seattle but if a trade were considered, the only teams he would go to were Dallas, New Orleans, Las Vegas or Chicago.

Despite the rumors, Wilson denied requesting a trade and fully committed himself to Seattle for a 10th year this season. Wilson has recorded 2,639 passing yards (175.9 per game), 18 touchdowns and five interceptions while completing 64.9% percent of his passes. 

Currently, Seattle sits at the bottom of the NFC West.

