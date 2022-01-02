Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians recently ruptured his Achilles tendon and might need to have surgery, according to Fox Sports' Jay Glazer.

Per Fox Sports, Arians aggravated the injury last week. The tendon is partially ruptured, but if it fully ruptures he will need immediate surgery, Glazer reported. It is unclear what that surgery would entail for his postseason availability.

In early December, Arians was seen at a Buccaneers practice with a boot around his ankle, using a scooter to help him move around.

Arians told the media after a win over the Falcons on Dec. 5 that he’d suffered an Achilles injury while running to stay in shape.

The Buccaneers coach cleared COVID-19 protocols Saturday, making him eligible to coach Sunday's game against the Jets. Arians, who is fully vaccinated, tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week and was dealing with mild symptoms, mainly a cough, he told ESPN.

Assistant head coach/run game coordinator Harold Goodwin had assumed Arians' head-coaching duties during the week.

The Bucs enter Sunday 11–4 on the season and are still in the hunt for the top seed in the NFC. Kickoff for Sunday's game is set for 1 p.m. ET.

