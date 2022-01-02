Skip to main content
Report: Bruce Arians Explains What He Says Led to Antonio Brown’s Departure

Author:

Antonio Brown’s exit from the field at MetLife Stadium on Sunday was one of the NFL season’s strangest moments, and the incident seemed to confound even Brown’s former head coach. 

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians briefly explained his side of Sunday’s interaction following his team’s 28–24 victory. Arians told Fox Sports’s Jay Glazer that he attempted to get Brown into the game, but the wide receiver refused the request. Brown then took off his jersey before leaving the field, per Arians. 

Arians said Brown is “no longer a Buc” following the third-quarter incident. Tampa Bay erased a 14-point deficit despite Brown’s absence on Sunday, winning the game on a 33-yard touchdown pass from Tom Brady to Cyril Grayson. 

The Buccaneers advanced to 12–4 in 2021 with Sunday’s victory. They will conclude the regular season on Jan. 9 in a home contest against the Panthers. 

