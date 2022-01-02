It was a relatively quiet four quarters for Jalen Hurts on Sunday in Philadelphia’s 20–16 win over Washington.

Hurts was sacked just once in the contest, and he didn’t throw touchdown nor an interception. But Hurts did experience a bit of adrenaline postgame.

Hurts was nearly trampled by a collection of fans as he exited FedEx Field when a railing broke just outside the Philadelphia tunnel. Hurts was able to calmly side-step the fans, and he even briefly posed for a few pictures before leaving for the locker room. It’s good to see the Eagles QB is good under pressure—regardless of circumstance.

Hurts and the Eagles advanced to 9–7 in 2021 with Sunday’s victory. They are currently the No. 6 seed in the NFC.

More NFL Coverage:

Bucs' Antonio Brown Takes Off Jersey, Exits Field Shirtless vs. Jets

Pitts Reaches 1,000 Yards, Joins Ditka in Rookie Milestone

Fox Honors John Madden With Alternate Scoreboard

Eagle Maven: Nick Sirianni's New Year Resolution and Leadership

For more Philadelphia Eagles coverage, visit Eagle Maven.