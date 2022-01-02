Skip to main content
FedEx Field Stands Collapse as Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Exits Field

Author:

It was a relatively quiet four quarters for Jalen Hurts on Sunday in Philadelphia’s 20–16 win over Washington. 

Hurts was sacked just once in the contest, and he didn’t throw touchdown nor an interception. But Hurts did experience a bit of adrenaline postgame.  

Hurts was nearly trampled by a collection of fans as he exited FedEx Field when a railing broke just outside the Philadelphia tunnel. Hurts was able to calmly side-step the fans, and he even briefly posed for a few pictures before leaving for the locker room. It’s good to see the Eagles QB is good under pressure—regardless of circumstance. 

Hurts and the Eagles advanced to 9–7 in 2021 with Sunday’s victory. They are currently the No. 6 seed in the NFC. 

