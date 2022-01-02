The Falcons remain in the playoff hunt with two weeks left in the regular season, entering Sunday at 7–8 and their rookie tight end has been a major reason behind it.

Kyle Pitts tallied 62 yards on a pair of receptions in the first half on Sunday, reaching a major milestone in the process. Pitts is now one of two tight ends in NFL history to have 1,000 receiving yards as a rookie, joining Mike Ditka, who accomplished the feat in 1961.

Pitts appears well worth the hype after being selected with the No. 4 pick in the 2021 draft, though he still has a ways to go to match Ditka’s career. The former Bears tight end was a five-time Pro Bowler in 12 NFL seasons, with 427 receptions and 43 touchdowns. Ditka was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1988, an honor given for his accomplishments as both a player and coach.

Atlanta faces an uphill climb to make the playoffs, needing to win each of its last two games and for Philadelphia to finish 0–2.

