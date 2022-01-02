Skip to main content
Report: Bears Likely to Move on From Matt Nagy This Offseason

Author:

While the Bears have not made a public decision about coach Matt Nagy's future, the likely outcome is that they will move on from Nagy and begin the search for his successor after Week 18, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. 

Per NFL Network, the team's ownership and management intends on holding discussions about Nagy's job status once the season concludes, but they appear primed to have a new coach next year.

Earlier this week, Nagy was asked if he assumed he will coach the team's final two games of the regular season.

“Yes,” Nagy said.

ESPN noted Monday that Nagy said he was not aware of changes to the timing of the Bears' annual evaluation process for coaches, which typically concludes after the regular season.

Nagy's future with the team has been the topic of speculation throughout much of the year. Earlier this season, Nagy denied a report that had said he had been informed that the club's Thanksgiving contest against the Lions would be his last with the franchise.

He has been the Bears' coach for each of the past four seasons, leading the team to the postseason in both 2018 and last year. 

Never once in his tenure has the team advanced past the first round of the playoffs.

Chicago opened this season 3–2, but has lost five consecutive games and finds itself at 5–10 entering Week 17.

They host the Giants on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.

