Joe Judge and the Giants can't get to the end of the 2021 season soon enough.

New York lost to the Bears 29–3 on Sunday, looking more like a team equipped for 1962 than 2022 as quarterback Mike Glennon tallied 24 passing yards, two interceptions and four fumbles. And after an abysmal effort against his former team, Glennon’s season appears to be over.

Glennon needs surgery on his left wrist, per Judge. Jake Fromm is now expected to start for New York against Washington in the season finale, while Michigan State product Brian Lewerke will likely serve as the backup if he is elevated from the practice squad.

Perhaps Fromm can’t play all that worse than Glennon, though he’s shown little reason for optimism in a brief NFL stint. Fromm completed just six passes for 25 yards in a Week 16 loss to the Eagles, finishing the afternoon with no touchdowns and one interception.

The Giants are averaging 10.3 points per game since Week 11. They have lost double-digit games in five straight seasons, and the franchise has made the postseason just once since winning Super Bowl XLVI in February 2012.

Judge gave an impassioned, 11-minute speech in his postgame press conference Sunday, noting players were “begging” to return in 2022. He is 10–22 in two seasons as New York’s coach.

More NFL Coverage:

For more coverage of the New York Giants, visit Giants Country.