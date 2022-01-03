Skip to main content
January 3, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Cowboys Fear WR Michael Gallup Suffered Torn ACL vs. Cardinals

Author:

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Sunday he believes wide receiver Michael Gallup tore his ACL in Dallas’s 25–22 loss to the Cardinals. 

Gallup will undergo an MRI on Monday, per Jones. 

Gallup appeared to suffer the ACL injury on a 21-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter. He was able to walk off the field, but he then went to the blue medical tent on Dallas’s sideline. Gallup did not return to the game after the injury. 

SI Recommends

The 25-year-old wide receiver entered Sunday with 32 receptions in eight games, and he added a trio of catches against Arizona. Gallup has tallied 14 touchdowns since being selected in the third round of the 2018 NFL draft.

Dallas fell to 11–5 in 2021 with Sunday’s loss. Dak Prescott and Co. will conclude the regular season on Dec. 9 in a matchup against the Eagles. 

More NFL Coverage: 

• Tom Brady After AB Leaves Mid-Game: ‘We All Love Him’
• FedEx Field Stands Collapse as Jalen Hurts Exits Field
• Ja'Marr Chase Breaks Single-Game Rookie Receiving Record
• Cowboy Maven: Cowboys 'Psych' Plan Backfires In Shocking Home Loss to Cardinals

For more Dallas Cowboys coverage, visit Cowboy Maven

YOU MAY LIKE

matt corral (2)
College Football

Report: Matt Corral’s Injury in Sugar Bowl Just an Ankle Sprain

The Ole Miss quarterback was carted off the field after injuring his ankle in the first quarter against Baylor.

Antonio Brown with the Buccaneers.
NFL

AB Releases Rap Song After Exit vs. Jets

The song is titled "Pit Not The Palace."

week-17-takeaways
NFL

Week 17 Takeaways: Burrow’s Bengals Win the North in Style, Cards Provide the D in Big D

Plus, Ja’Marr Chase runs wild, Odell Beckham Jr.’s difference-making day, Wentz and Tua fail to deliver, Russ’s (probable) swan song in Seattle, and more!

antonio-brown-buccaneers-enablers
NFL

The Buccaneers Enabled Antonio Brown Until the End

Tom Brady, Bruce Arians and the entire franchise defended Brown in the vaguest terms while his destructive—and self-destructive—behavior persisted.

joe-burrow-bengals
Extra Mustard

Burrow Celebrates AFC North Title With ‘Get The Gat’

The Bengals made sure to celebrate the franchise’s first AFC North title since 2015.

Antonio Brown with the Buccaneers.
NFL

AB Posts ‘Super Gremlin’ Photo After Dramatic Exit

The former Buccaneers wide receiver didn’t waste any time after his exit from the game against the Jets on Sunday.

antonio-brown-buccaneers
NFL

Report: Arians Explains What He Says Led to AB’s Exit

Tampa Bay’s coach detailed his interaction with Antonio Brown before Sunday’s strange exit.

brady brown
NFL

Tom Brady After AB Leaves Mid-Game: ‘We All Love Him’

Brady was asked about Antonio Brown leaving the stadium in the middle of the game following Sunday’s comeback win over the Jets.