Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Sunday he believes wide receiver Michael Gallup tore his ACL in Dallas’s 25–22 loss to the Cardinals.

Gallup will undergo an MRI on Monday, per Jones.

Gallup appeared to suffer the ACL injury on a 21-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter. He was able to walk off the field, but he then went to the blue medical tent on Dallas’s sideline. Gallup did not return to the game after the injury.

The 25-year-old wide receiver entered Sunday with 32 receptions in eight games, and he added a trio of catches against Arizona. Gallup has tallied 14 touchdowns since being selected in the third round of the 2018 NFL draft.

Dallas fell to 11–5 in 2021 with Sunday’s loss. Dak Prescott and Co. will conclude the regular season on Dec. 9 in a matchup against the Eagles.

