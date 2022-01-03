Skip to main content
January 3, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Cowboys DE Randy Gregory Criticizes Officiating After Loss to Cardinals

Author:

The Cowboys saw their four-game winning streak come to an end with Sunday's 25–22 home loss to the Cardinals. The defeat knocked Dallas down to the No. 4 seed in the NFC, setting the Cowboys up for a potential first-round rematch with the Arizona.

After the game, though, Cowboys players were focused on another perceived opponent: the officials.

Defensive end Randy Gregory was critical of the referees after the game, and said poor officiating has cost the team throughout the season.

“Playing against the refs again, like usual,” Gregory said, per Patrik Walker of CBS Sports. “It seems like an every week occurrence. We just have to tune that out and just deal with it.”

Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch echoed Gregory’s sentiments, adding, “Certain things are so obvious ... to me, we’re playing more against the refs than other teams."

SI Recommends

The main point of contention came late in the fourth quarter, when officials ruled Arizona’s Chase Edmunds down before fumbling the ball with under three minutes to play. The Cowboys recovered what appeared to be a live ball, but were unable to challenge the ruling because they were out of timeouts.

Dallas was also penalized 10 times during the game and had nearly double the penalty yardage of the Cardinals (88 to 45).

The Cowboys, who have already clinched the NFC East title, will wrap up the regular season with a road game against the Eagles in Week 18.

More NFL Coverage:

For more coverage of the Dallas Cowboys, check out Cowboy Maven.

YOU MAY LIKE

Antonio Brown with the Buccaneers.
NFL

Report: AB Asked State Troopers for Ride to Airport

Brown left Sunday’s game in the third quarter after an apparent sideline dispute.

tom-brady-antonio-brown-buccaneers
NFL

Tom Brady Says Antonio Brown Needs Help. We Should Listen.

As several players have taught us this year, an NFL locker room is not always the right place for someone working through issues.

Antonio Brown with the Buccaneers.
NFL

AB Posts ‘Super Gremlin’ Photo After Dramatic Exit

The former Buccaneers wide receiver didn’t waste any time after his exit from the game against the Jets on Sunday.

Joe Judge coaching the Giants.
NFL

Joe Judge Says Players Are ‘Begging’ to Stay With Giants

He also said former Giants players call him twice a week and wish they were still with the team despite making more money somewhere else.

michael-gallup-cowboys
NFL

Report: Cowboys Fear Gallup Suffered Torn ACL vs. Cardinals

Dallas’s receiving corps took a major hit in Sunday’s loss to the Cardinals.

matt corral (2)
College Football

Report: Matt Corral’s Injury in Sugar Bowl Just an Ankle Sprain

The Ole Miss quarterback was carted off the field after injuring his ankle in the first quarter against Baylor.

Antonio Brown with the Buccaneers.
NFL

AB Releases Rap Song After Exit vs. Jets

The song is titled "Pit Not The Palace."

week-17-takeaways
NFL

Week 17 Takeaways: Burrow’s Bengals Win the North in Style, Cards Provide the D in Big D

Plus, Ja’Marr Chase runs wild, Odell Beckham Jr.’s difference-making day, Wentz and Tua fail to deliver, Russ’s (probable) swan song in Seattle, and more!