The Cowboys saw their four-game winning streak come to an end with Sunday's 25–22 home loss to the Cardinals. The defeat knocked Dallas down to the No. 4 seed in the NFC, setting the Cowboys up for a potential first-round rematch with the Arizona.

After the game, though, Cowboys players were focused on another perceived opponent: the officials.

Defensive end Randy Gregory was critical of the referees after the game, and said poor officiating has cost the team throughout the season.

“Playing against the refs again, like usual,” Gregory said, per Patrik Walker of CBS Sports. “It seems like an every week occurrence. We just have to tune that out and just deal with it.”

Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch echoed Gregory’s sentiments, adding, “Certain things are so obvious ... to me, we’re playing more against the refs than other teams."

The main point of contention came late in the fourth quarter, when officials ruled Arizona’s Chase Edmunds down before fumbling the ball with under three minutes to play. The Cowboys recovered what appeared to be a live ball, but were unable to challenge the ruling because they were out of timeouts.

Dallas was also penalized 10 times during the game and had nearly double the penalty yardage of the Cardinals (88 to 45).

The Cowboys, who have already clinched the NFC East title, will wrap up the regular season with a road game against the Eagles in Week 18.

More NFL Coverage:

For more coverage of the Dallas Cowboys, check out Cowboy Maven.