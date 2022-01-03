Skip to main content
January 3, 2022
Tony Dungy on Antonio Brown: ‘Don't Sign Him Until He Gets Some Help’

Author:

Former Buccaneers coach Tony Dungy has never been one to shy away from stating his opinion on Antonio Brown. On Sunday, the Super Bowl-winning coach shared his thoughts on Brown's latest outburst on NBC's Football Night in America. 

“I've said this in the past: I feel sorry for Antonio Brown,” Dungy said during the NBC broadcast. “He's talented, but he needs help. In the NFL, we're not doing him any favors if we keep signing him and keep rewarding this kind of behavior. Don't sign him until he gets some help.”

The Bucs receiver was the talk of the sports world on Sunday for storming off the field during the third quarter of a win over the Jets. Bucs coach Bruce Arians later said that Brown will no longer be with the team 

In 2019, Dungy previously tweeted that Brown would be “the big loser in the end” despite his talent, something he reminded his followers of on Sunday. 

But Dungy's comments echoed something Bucs quarterback Tom Brady said in his postgame press conference about offering help to Brown.

“That’s a difficult situation,” Brady said during his postgame interview. “I think everybody should do what they can to help him in ways that he really needs it. We all love him, we care about him deeply. We want to see him be at his best, and unfortunately it won’t be with our team.”

