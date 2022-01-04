Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Tuesday that quarterback Baker Mayfield will not play in the team's season finale in order to get surgery on his left shoulder immediately. Mayfield's 2021 season is over.

Mayfield will have surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder, an injury he sustained in Week 2. He later re-injured his shoulder against the Cardinals but played through the pain. After Monday's loss to the Steelers, the Browns were officially eliminated from playoff contention and Mayfield confirmed he will need surgery.

Pittsburgh was able to keep its playoff hopes alive with the 26–14 home win on Monday night. Mayfield ended the game with an abysmal 189 passing yards after completing just 16 of 38 passes. He threw two touchdowns but was intercepted twice as well.

Besides the shoulder injury, Mayfield also has dealt left foot soreness and a right knee contusion throughout the season.

"I've continued to lay it out on the line when I haven't been healthy and tried to fight for our guys," Mayfield said after the loss, per ESPN. "Right now, I'm pretty damn beat up, to be honest with you. There's no way around it. I gave it everything I had tonight."

Mayfield's season will end with 3,010 passing yards and 17 touchdown passes, which are both career lows. He also threw 13 interceptions in his 14 appearances. The Browns (7–9) will play the Bengals (10–6) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET to finish the season.

