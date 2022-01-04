Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Rams RB Cam Akers Expected to Play Sunday vs. 49ers, Coach McVay Says

Author:

Rams running back Cam Akers is expected to make his season debut this Sunday against the 49ers. 

Coach Sean McVay said Monday that Akers is set to play against San Francisco, just months removed from tearing his Achilles tendon in July.

“I think you let him go. You know, he did a great job these last couple weeks,” he said on The Coach McVay Show. “To say that he's not ready, I don't know that I'd be accurate. I think that he's ready. I think he probably would've been ready to go last week. But we're operating with the expectation and anticipation that Cam Akers is going to make his Rams debut in the [2021] season after Achilles surgery this week. I think he's got a chance to be able to contribute. And this is a pretty cool story.”

The Rams activated Akers from injured reserve in late December, setting the stage for his comeback. 

SI Recommends

Akers, 22, was selected by the Rams in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft. He ran for 625 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie, and he added a pair of scores in the postseason. Los Angeles has relied on a running back duo in Akers's absence, with Sony Michel and Darrell Henderson tallying 187 and 149 carries, respectively.

“This is a special guy who's a special player,” McVay said. “And having him back will definitely give us a boost. What that workload looks like and how it works, I can't answer that quite yet. But I do expect him to contribute in some form or fashion on Sunday against the Niners.”

The Rams (12–4) enter Week 18 leading the NFC West and can clinch the division title with a win or tie in their contest Sunday, or with a Cardinals loss or tie with the Seahawks. 

Kickoff for Rams-49ers is set for 4:25 p.m. ET.

More NFL Coverage:
Bengals and Titans Clinch Divisions As Playoff Field Takes Shape
How to Evaluate Trevor Lawrence's Disappointing Rookie Season
Never Forget the Role the Buccaneers Played in Enabling Antonio Brown
• Ram Digest: Rams vs. 49ers Week 18 Opening Odds, Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline

For more coverage of the Rams, visit Ram Digest.

YOU MAY LIKE

Baker Mayfield warming up for the Browns.
NFL

Mayfield to Undergo Shoulder Surgery, Out for Week 18

Mayfield has been dealing with the shoulder injury since Week 2.

Hiroshi Tanahashi poses with the IWGP United States title
Wrestling

Hiroshi Tanahashi Returns to ‘Wrestle Kingdom’ Spotlight

After losing the championship in November, the ‘Wrestle Kingdom’ mainstay faces Kenta on Night 2 of the event.

Bud Dupree
NFL

Bud Dupree Charged With Misdemeanor Assault in Fight

The fight took place Sunday evening at a Walgreens store in Nashville.

Closeup of Bron Breakker in the ring on NXT
Wrestling

Bron Breakker Set for Career-Defining Match vs. Tommaso Ciampa

NXT’s fastest-rising star is ready for his moment in the spotlight.

nfl logo (1)
NFL

NFL Releases Playoff Scenarios Heading Into Week 18

Everything you need to know about who is in and who is out ahead of Week 18.

jags fans
NFL

NFL Fanbase Set to Wear Clown Outfits in Effort to Oust GM

One team's fans are getting creative in its efforts toward change within the franchise after another losing season.

Tom Brady and Antonio Brown with the Buccaneers.
NFL

Tom Brady Doubles Down on Support, Love for AB

Brady touched on mental health and Brown during his “Let's Go!” podcast.

Kansas City Chiefs Clyde Edwards Helaire
Play
Fantasy

Playoff Bound: Players to Avoid for Week 18

With a playoff spot secured, some teams may opt to cut playing time or outright bench these notable stars.