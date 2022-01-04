Rams running back Cam Akers is expected to make his season debut this Sunday against the 49ers.

Coach Sean McVay said Monday that Akers is set to play against San Francisco, just months removed from tearing his Achilles tendon in July.

“I think you let him go. You know, he did a great job these last couple weeks,” he said on The Coach McVay Show. “To say that he's not ready, I don't know that I'd be accurate. I think that he's ready. I think he probably would've been ready to go last week. But we're operating with the expectation and anticipation that Cam Akers is going to make his Rams debut in the [2021] season after Achilles surgery this week. I think he's got a chance to be able to contribute. And this is a pretty cool story.”

The Rams activated Akers from injured reserve in late December, setting the stage for his comeback.

Akers, 22, was selected by the Rams in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft. He ran for 625 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie, and he added a pair of scores in the postseason. Los Angeles has relied on a running back duo in Akers's absence, with Sony Michel and Darrell Henderson tallying 187 and 149 carries, respectively.

“This is a special guy who's a special player,” McVay said. “And having him back will definitely give us a boost. What that workload looks like and how it works, I can't answer that quite yet. But I do expect him to contribute in some form or fashion on Sunday against the Niners.”

The Rams (12–4) enter Week 18 leading the NFC West and can clinch the division title with a win or tie in their contest Sunday, or with a Cardinals loss or tie with the Seahawks.

Kickoff for Rams-49ers is set for 4:25 p.m. ET.

