December 23, 2021
NFL
Rams Designate RB Cam Akers to Return From Injured Reserve After Achilles Tear

Author:

The Rams designated running back Cam Akers to return from Injured Reserve on Wednesday.

No date has been set for Akers's return to the field as he recovers from a torn Achilles. Los Angeles has 21 days to activate Akers onto its roster.

Akers, 22, was selected by the Rams in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft. He ran for 625 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie, and he added a pair of scores in the postseason. Los Angeles has relied on a running back duo in Akers's absence, with Darrell Henderson and Sony Michel tallying 148 and 141 careers, respectively.

The Rams enter Week 16 leading the NFC West at 10–4. They will face the Vikings in Minnesota on Sunday, with kickoff slated for 1 p.m. ET. 

• What Would a Trade Package for Aaron Rodgers Look Like?
• NFL Releases Official Playoff Scenarios Ahead of Week 16
• How Jakob Johnson Is Helping Define the Post–Tom Brady Patriots
• Ram Digest: Sony Michel’s Emergence Gives Rams Offense a Physical Tone Down the Stretch

For more news on the Los Angeles Rams, head over Ram Digest.

