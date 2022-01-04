Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Comments on Idea of Having Full-Time NFL Officials

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had a lot to say Tuesday about the possibility of making NFL referees full-time employees.

During an appearance on 105.3 The FAN, Jones said that nothing has convinced him that full-time referees would do a better job than the current part-time ones, per The Athletic's Jon Machota.

“Well, you just don’t have enough support to have the conclusion that full-time would remedy the issues that we’re complaining about,” Jones said. “There’s nothing that says a full-time official will do better than a part-time official. The quality of the people that you get with part-time officials are outstanding. They are outstanding. These are some of the most accomplished people in professions, or if you will, in the country [...].

“So I’ve never been convinced, me personally, that a part-time official that’s spending some of his time engineering wouldn’t be better than a full-time official. We’re talking about 17 games, the playoffs, nothing has convinced me that there would be that kind of an advantage. Matter of fact, you might have less quality.”

Jones's comments come in the wake of Sunday's 25–22 loss to the Cardinals, which dropped the Cowboys into the fourth seed in the NFC.

After the game, defensive end Randy Gregory was critical of the referees, saying the Cowboys were “playing against the refs again, like usual.”

The Cowboys, who have already clinched the NFC East, will end their regular season schedule Saturday against the Eagles.

