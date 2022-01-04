Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:
Player(s)
Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts Writes Letter to the NFL, Washington Football Team About Railing Collapse

Author:

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts wrote a letter to the NFL and the Washington Football Team concerning the collapse of a railing at FedExField on Sunday. Hurts was walking towards the tunnel when the railing collapsed and fans fell on the field. He proceeded to help them to their feet and took photos with some of the fans afterwards. 

“I am writing to inquire about what follow-up action is being considered in response to the near-tragic incident that took place at FedExField on January 2, 2022,” Hurts wrote. 

Hurts went on to say that although he was okay, he was concerned about fans and media members that could be dealing with injuries. He went on to ask what changes will be made to ensure this doesn't happen again. 

“I would like to know what safeguards the NFL and the Washington Football Team are implementing to prevent this from ever occurring in the future,” he wrote. 

SI Recommends

The letter comes just a day after several fans who fell due to the railing's collapse told ESPN that Washington staff showed no concern over their wellbeing. They also denied the team's statement that it provided “onsite medical evaluation.” One fan even said Hurts was the only person to ask if they were okay. 

“They didn't ask if anyone was hurt, and they sure as hell didn't ask if anybody needed medical attention,” Andrew Collins, 26, of Brooklawn, New Jersey told ESPN. “The only thing the staff said to us was to get the ‘F’ off the field.”

More NFL Coverage: 

For more Eagles news, head over to Eagle Maven

YOU MAY LIKE

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh pumps a fist after beating Penn State
NFL

Report: Jim Harbaugh Could Be Interested in NFL Jobs

The Raiders and Bears are cited as two jobs that could draw Harbaugh back to the pros.

Cam Akers runs the football.
NFL

Rams' Cam Akers Expected to Play Sunday vs. 49ers, Coach McVay Says

He tore his Achilles tendon in July but appears ready to go for Week 18 and the postseason.

Baker Mayfield warming up for the Browns.
NFL

Mayfield to Undergo Shoulder Surgery, Out for Week 18

Mayfield has been dealing with the shoulder injury since Week 2.

Hiroshi Tanahashi poses with the IWGP United States title
Wrestling

Hiroshi Tanahashi Returns to ‘Wrestle Kingdom’ Spotlight

After losing the championship in November, the ‘Wrestle Kingdom’ mainstay faces Kenta on Night 2 of the event.

Bud Dupree
NFL

Bud Dupree Charged With Misdemeanor Assault in Fight

The fight took place Sunday evening at a Walgreens store in Nashville.

Closeup of Bron Breakker in the ring on NXT
Wrestling

Bron Breakker Set for Career-Defining Match vs. Tommaso Ciampa

NXT’s fastest-rising star is ready for his moment in the spotlight.

nfl logo (1)
NFL

NFL Releases Playoff Scenarios Heading Into Week 18

Everything you need to know about who is in and who is out ahead of Week 18.

jags fans
NFL

NFL Fanbase Set to Wear Clown Outfits in Effort to Oust GM

One team's fans are getting creative in its efforts toward change within the franchise after another losing season.