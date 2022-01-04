Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts wrote a letter to the NFL and the Washington Football Team concerning the collapse of a railing at FedExField on Sunday. Hurts was walking towards the tunnel when the railing collapsed and fans fell on the field. He proceeded to help them to their feet and took photos with some of the fans afterwards.

“I am writing to inquire about what follow-up action is being considered in response to the near-tragic incident that took place at FedExField on January 2, 2022,” Hurts wrote.

Hurts went on to say that although he was okay, he was concerned about fans and media members that could be dealing with injuries. He went on to ask what changes will be made to ensure this doesn't happen again.

“I would like to know what safeguards the NFL and the Washington Football Team are implementing to prevent this from ever occurring in the future,” he wrote.

The letter comes just a day after several fans who fell due to the railing's collapse told ESPN that Washington staff showed no concern over their wellbeing. They also denied the team's statement that it provided “onsite medical evaluation.” One fan even said Hurts was the only person to ask if they were okay.

“They didn't ask if anyone was hurt, and they sure as hell didn't ask if anybody needed medical attention,” Andrew Collins, 26, of Brooklawn, New Jersey told ESPN. “The only thing the staff said to us was to get the ‘F’ off the field.”

More NFL Coverage:

For more Eagles news, head over to Eagle Maven.