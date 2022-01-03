Skip to main content
January 3, 2022
Fans Deny WFT's Statement That Team Provided Aid After Railing Collapsed

Author:

Several fans who fell after a railing collapsed at FedEx Field on Sunday told ESPN the Washington Football Team's statement that the team provided “onsite medical evaluation” is false. Multiple fans also said that staff at the field told them to “get the ‘F’ off the field” after they had fallen. 

After Philadelphia's 20–16 win over Washington, quarterback Jalen Hurts could be seen walking to the tunnel when a railing collapsed and multiple fans fell onto the field. Hurts can bee seen helping people up and proceeded to take pictures with them. 

After the incident, the Washington Football Team issued a statement. 

“To our knowledge, everyone involved was offered onsite medical evaluation and left the stadium of their own accord,” the statement read. 

However, multiple fans say that's not true. 

“They didn't ask if anyone was hurt, and they sure as hell didn't ask if anybody needed medical attention,” Andrew Collins, 26, of Brooklawn, New Jersey told ESPN. “The only thing the staff said to us was to get the ‘F’ off the field.”

Mike Naimoli, a 26-year-old from Sicklerville, New Jersey, called Washington's statement  “completely incorrect.” He added that the fans were told, “‘Everybody get the ‘F’ off the field,’ and [they] quickly grabbed us away from Jalen and shooed us up into the stands,” he said.

Naimoli was fitted for a neck brace after the fall and diagnosed with a cervical strain and a head injury along with elbow and knee contusions, according to documents obtained by ESPN.

Marissa Santarlasci, 22, had bruises on her leg but confirmed that staff at the scene weren't concerned about the well-being of the fans. 

“They didn't even ask, ‘Are you okay? Do you need help?’ Nothing," she said. “They just went about their day. Hurts was actually the one asking, ‘Are you guys OK?’ It was crazy.”

More NFL Coverage: 

For more Washington Football Team news, head over to Washington Football. 

