Skip to main content
January 3, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

New Video Shows How Close Jalen Hurts Was to Getting Hit By Collapsing Stands

Author:

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was sacked just once in Philadelphia's 20–16, but he almost took a hit that could have been more severe than anything he faced on-field.

Hurts was nearly trampled by a collection of fans as he exited FedExField when a railing broke just outside the Philadelphia tunnel. Hurts was able to calmly side-step the fans, and he even briefly posed for a few pictures before leaving for the locker room.

A new video that went viral on Monday showed just how close Hurts was to being struck. 

SI Recommends

Hurts calmly reacted to the railing falling and even helped some of the fans who were brought down to field level get back to their feet. 

In the win, Hurts threw for 214 yards and added 44 more on the ground. While it far from his best performance, following the results around the league on Sunday, Philadelphia learned it had clinched a playoff berth.  

More NFL Coverage:

For more coverage of the Eagles, visit Eagle Maven.

YOU MAY LIKE

An LSU football helmet.
College Football

Report: LSU Will Play Texas Bowl With No Scholarship QBs

The Tigers reportedly attempted to get a waiver for freshman Garrett Nussmeier, but they were denied.

James-Laurinaitis-Ohio-State
College Football

Former Ohio State LB Laurinaitis to Join Notre Dame Staff

Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman has made a notable addition to his staff.

Wolverhampton wins at Manchester United
Soccer

Man United Loses First Game Under Rangnick

João Moutinho's late strike delivered United a costly defeat at Old Trafford.

Duke's Paolo Banchero, Minnesota's Ben Johnson and Memphis's Emoni Bates
College Basketball

Nonconference Superlatives: Best, Worst of 2021–22 So Far

Which players, games and moments stood out in men's college basketball over the first two months?

Tom Crean gestures during a Georgia men's basketball game.
Extra Mustard

AP Poll Voter Ranks Struggling Georgia at No. 4

The voter's ranking of the Bulldogs appears to be a mistake.

Todd Bates speaks with another coach.
College Football

Report: Oklahoma Hiring Clemson Assistant Todd Bates as DC

Bates is reportedly joining Oklahoma as its new co-defensive coordinator.

saban1
College Football

Saban Offers Opinion on College Football Playoff Expansion

The Alabama coach was clear about what expansion would do to the sport.

bruce-arians-tampa-bay-buccaneers
NFL

Arians: AB Never Said He Was Injured Before Leaving Field

Arians: "[Brown] left the field and that was it."