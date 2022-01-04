Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
Report: Bucs Have Not Yet Released WR Antonio Brown

Author:

A day after Antonio Brown walked off the field during the third quarter of Tampa Bay's 28–24 win over the Jets, the Buccaneers have reportedly not yet released the embattled wide receiver, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Brown took off his jersey and pads and left the field at MetLife Stadium during the third quarter on Sunday. After the game, head coach Bruce Arians said Brown is "no longer a Buc."

According to Schefter, the Bucs are having “ongoing discussions” with the NFL about how to proceed with the situation, suggesting that there's still a high likelihood that Brown has played his last snap with Tampa Bay.

On Monday, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network said Brown told the Buccaneers his ankle wasn't healthy enough for him to return to the game. Arians refuted that report, saying that Brown did not tell him he was injured and that, "[Brown] left the field and that was it."

Arians addressed the situation with the team after the game on Sunday, emphasizing a message of togetherness as Tampa Bay looks to defend its Super Bowl title.

“You’re either with us or against us,” Arians said in the locker room, according to NBC Sports' Peter King. “And I want you to know I’ll take the guys in this locker room and go play anyone in the world.”

