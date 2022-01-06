Skip to main content
Baker Mayfield Criticizes Reporter for 'Clickbait' Story

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield criticized a report Thursday that detailed a rift between he and current Browns coach Kevin Stefanski. 

Mary Kay Cabot, a longtime Browns beat writer for Cleveland.com, wrote that Mayfield was frustrated with Stefanski's play-calling for much of the 2021 season. She noted Mayfield felt as though he wasn't placed “in a position to succeed or play to his strengths,” an issue in-part exacerbated by Mayfield's shoulder injury

Mayfield shared his displeasure with the report on Thursday. 

“Clickbait. You and many other Cleveland local media continue to be drama stirring reporters with no sources or facts,” Mayfield tweeted. “You and many other Cleveland local media continue to be drama stirring reporters with no sources or facts.”

It's been a trying 2021 season for Mayfield and the Browns. The former No. 1 pick threw just 17 touchdowns in 14 starts, adding 14 interceptions and six fumbles. Cleveland enters Week 18 eliminated from playoff contention, and Mayfield will not start in the season finale due to impending shoulder surgery

Perhaps a full offseason can get Mayfield and the Browns back on track after a disappointing year. 

Cleveland will host the Bengals on Sunday. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. ET. 

For more Cleveland Browns coverage, head over to Browns Digest.

