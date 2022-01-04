Baker Mayfield Out Final Game, Getting Surgery As Soon As Possible

Tuesday, Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski ruled out quarterback Baker Mayfield for the final game of the season so he can have surgery on his left shoulder to repair a torn labrum and potential damage caused by a broken humerus.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has been ruled out the final game of the season and will have surgery to repair the torn labrum in his left shoulder as soon as possible, according to head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Mayfield, in his postgame press conference said he was going to decide, along with his agent and family whether he'd play the final week of the season, noting how battered he was. At that point, he stated he would have the surgery, something he hadn't confirmed up until that point.

Stefanski has not named Mayfield's replacement for the final game of the season. Case Keenum, Kyle Lauletta and Nick Mullens are all on the roster, though Mullens is on the practice squad and currently on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Getting the surgery as soon as possible means that Mayfield will get started on what could be a three to four month recovery including rehab, though some have estimated as much as six, citing possible complications with the humerus he broke in his shoulder earlier in the year.

If Mayfield hasn't had the surgery by the time the Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals in their finale, Mayfield will be there per Stefanski. More than likely, Mayfield will be there to support his teammates, given the type of person he is.

Four months would likely put him into sometime in May, though he will not be completely incapacitated and unable to work as the shoulder heals. Nevertheless, that injury will need to be cleared before the Browns can do anything with him. In other words, they cannot do anything with Mayfield until that happens, including trade him. Should the Browns pursue a trade, the other team involved would also need to clear his shoulder.

For now, the hope is that Mayfield's surgery goes well and there aren't added complications, so he can return to full health and get back to work, addressing the various issues that came up over the course of the season.

READ MORE: Browns Offense Fought through Bad Injury Luck, Poor Decisions, Ended up Worse for it