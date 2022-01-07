Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Player(s)
Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley

Tyler Huntley to Start at Quarterback for Ravens Against Steelers

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson will miss a fourth consecutive game for the Baltimore Ravens to end the regular season.

Baltimore ruled Jackson out for Sunday’s game against Pittsburgh because of his ankle injury. That likely ends the star quarterback’s 2021 season. The winner of the Ravens-Steelers game can make the playoffs, but those chances are slim.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh announced Friday that Tyler Huntley will start at quarterback. Jackson was hurt during a Dec. 12 loss at Cleveland.

The Ravens have lost five straight games.

SI Recommends

Huntley accounted for four touchdowns in a 31-30 loss to Green Bay on Dec. 19. He then missed a loss at Cincinnati after going on the COVID-19 list. Huntley started again in a 20-19 loss last weekend to the Los Angeles Rams, but the Ravens did not score an offensive touchdown in that game.

Cornerback Anthony Averett (ribs/chest) is also out for Baltimore, and linebacker Odafe Oweh (foot) is doubtful.

Defensive end Isaiah Buggs (illness) and linebacker Buddy Johnson (foot) are out for the Steelers.

More NFL Coverage: 

For more Baltimore Ravens coverage, go to Raven Country.

YOU MAY LIKE

Oct 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown warms up before action against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
Play
NFL

Report: Why Bucs Waited Days to Release Antonio Brown

Coach Bruce Arians said his press conference on Sunday, “He is no longer a Buc, alright?” But, the wide receiver wasn't released until Thursday.

aaron rodgers (2)
NFL

Packers’ Aaron Rodgers Will Start Against Lions on Sunday

Rodgers is only 23 yards shy of his 10th 4,000-yard season.

Kansas Jayhawks guard Ochai Agbaji (30) misses on an alleyoop dunk attempt the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Monday, March 22, 2021, at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind.
Play
Betting

Target Kansas and Seton Hall on Saturday, January 8th

The Jayhawks and Pirates are in action and offer sports bettors solid wagering opportunities on Saturday's Men College Basketball slate.

Antonio Brown sits on the Buccaneers bench.
Extra Mustard

Antonio Brown Records Wild Podcast After Release From Bucs

Minutes after his release became official, AB spent almost 90 minutes with the “Full Send Podcast.”

Alabama coach Nick Saban lifts the 2020 national championship trophy
Play
College Football

Why Have Southern Teams Dominated the CFP? Follow the Money, and History.

A look at why few programs outside of the South have proved they are able to do that at the highest level since the start of college football's modern era.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown celebrates during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C.
Extra Mustard

Antonio Brown Asked If He Thinks He Has CTE

The former Tampa Bay wide receiver cited Vincent Jackson in his spiel, who was diagnosed with CTE but died from chronic alcohol use.

nfl-18th-game
NFL

The 17th Game, for the First Time

The impact of the longer NFL regular season on player safety, potential fan fatigue, the bottom line and, yes, the potential for an 18-game season.

Austin Ekeler points to the crowd and smiles after a victory over the Raiders
Play
Fantasy

Week 18 Rankings: Running Backs

Austin Ekeler needs to help the Chargers to secure the win against the Raiders to stay in the playoff hunt.