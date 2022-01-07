Skip to main content
Aaron Rodgers on Future With Packers: ‘Grass is Greener Where You Water It’

During the 2021 offseason, the relationship between Aaron Rodgers and general manager Brian Gutekunst seemed irreparable at times, with Rodgers pushing for a trade just ahead of the NFL draft. Ultimately, the quarterback joined the team in training camp, and decided to put his issues aside for the season.

In that time, he and Gutekunst have reportedly come together, and based on what he's said during the season, there seems to be a very real chance that Rodgers returns to the team in '22, after putting together a potential MVP season in '21. He hasn't ruled out heading elsewhere or retirement, but had a very interesting take on the “grass is always greener,” adage during an appearance on The Adam Schein Podcast this week. 

“The grass is greener where you water it,” Rodgers told Schein, when asked about his renewed relationship with Gutekunst and his future in Green Bay. “I really believe that. And you know, that’s an adage to dissuade people from going out and taking risk and chances, and you know, I think that where you spend your time and energy and what you choose to water will always be the greenest part of your life. I decided when I came back that I was going to be all in with the team and all in to see things move forward to a better place. And that's what the conversations were about during the offseason, was about being a part of those conversations that impact my ability to do my job.

“From one of the first days, Brian and I sat it down and got on the same page and it's been a really nice Fall and Winter. I appreciate his approach, how it’s been, and it’s been very meaningful to me. So I'm thankful for that relationship, where it's at at this point, and that's made my life that much more enjoyable. So I gotta give Brian a lot of credit for meeting me in the middle.”

Rodgers makes no guarantees about continuing his career in Green Bay, or at all, past the upcoming playoffs. With a potential fourth MVP award in the pipeline, and the Packers holding control of home field advantage in the NFC, Rodgers may have the rare opportunity to ride off into the sunset like John Elway.

“I've also given a lot of my life to this game. . . at some point the ride stops and you've gotta get off,” Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show this week. “You know, you want to, I think, still be able to play, still be able to walk, still be able to have, you know, cognitive brain function when you’re done playing. Those are important. I’ve really been trying this year to just stay in the present as much as possible.”

Throughout the entire saga that began with the 2020 draft selection of quarterback Jordan Love, a number of people in the football world have argued that there is no better football situation, or “greener grass” as it were, for Rodgers than the one with the Packers. He seems to agree, at least to some extent, as he moves through another impressive season.

