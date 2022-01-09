The Seahawks have no plans to trade quarterback Russell Wilson this offseason, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Per NFL Network, the team is proceeding as if Wilson be the team's quarterback next year.

Wilson said ahead of Week 18 that his plan is to win win more Super Bowls with the franchise.

“For me, I think what I’m really super passionate about obviously, my goal is to win more Super Bowls. And my plan is to win them here. It’s that simple. There’s nothing really else other than that.”

Last week, ESPN reported that last Sunday's game vs. the Lions could be the last between Wilson and coach Pete Carroll. The two have been together since 2012, when Seattle drafted Wilson in the third round, making two Super Bowls and winning Super Bowl XLVIII over the Broncos, during their time together.

Carroll is under contract through the 2025 season. Still, per NFL Network, his future with the franchise remains uncertain.

Last offseason there was countless speculation about Wilson’s future with the franchise. Wilson reportedly did not demand a trade from the Seahawks, but the Bears, Raiders, Saints and Cowboys made up a list of teams his agent said he would have wanted to go to had a deal happened.

The MMQB’s Albert Breer reported last offseason that Wilson alluded to the desire for more control over how he wanted to finish his career, and where he saw things going during exit meetings.

The Seahawks (6-10) will finish the ‘21 season with a losing record for the first time since 2011. They conclude their season Sunday against the Cardinals.

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET.

