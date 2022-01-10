Giants general manager Dave Gettleman has announced he is retiring in a statement. It was reported in November that Gettleman was unlikely to return to New York in 2022.

“It was a privilege to serve as the general manager of the New York Giants the last four years and to have spent so many years of my career with this franchise," Gettleman said in the release. "We obviously have not had the on-the-field success I expected, and that is disappointing. However, I have many fond memories here, including two Super Bowl victories, and I wish the team and organization only the best moving forward.”

Gettleman, 70, has served as New York's GM since 2018. New York is 19–46 over the last four seasons, finishing last in the NFC East in '18 and '21. The Giants have reached the postseason just once since winning Super Bowl XLVI in February 2012.

New York's soon-to-be-former general manager logged more than 30 years as a scout and executive before taking the Giants' GM role in 2018. Gettleman was New York's director of pro personnel from 1999–2011, and he served as Carolina's general manager from 2013–17. Carolina reached Super Bowl 50 in February 2016, and it reached the postseason four times in five years under Gettleman.

The Giants finished 2021 at 4–13 following a Week 18 loss to Washington.

