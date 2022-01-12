Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will not be available for Monday night's game against the Rams, coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed Wednesday.

Hopkins is still not ready to play after having knee surgery to repair a torn MCL in mid-December.

Hopkins suffered the injury in Arizona's 30–23 loss to the Rams in Week 14.

Arizona's star receiver tallied 42 receptions and eight touchdowns in 2021. He is a five-time Pro Bowler, spending his first seven seasons with the Texans before a trade to Arizona in March 2020. He has 68 touchdown catches since entering the NFL in 2013, tied for eighth-most among active players.

The Cardinals (11–6) and Rams (12–5) split their season-series, with Los Angeles eventually emerging as the champions of the NFC West. The Cardinals went 3–5 at home this season and 8–1 on the road, and they will look to maintain their road success on Monday when they play in Los Angeles.

The NFC West battle will mark the first-ever Monday night playoff game, with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET.

