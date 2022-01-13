Skip to main content
Matthew Stafford’s Wife Kelly Makes Plea to Rams Fans Ahead of Playoff Game

Ahead of the Rams' home playoff game against the Cardinals on Monday, Kelly Stafford—the wife of Los Angeles quarterback Matthew Stafford—made a plea to Rams fans to not sell their tickets to Arizona fans.

Speaking on her podcast, The Morning After with Kelly Stafford, Stafford said that the prevalence of 49ers fans during the Rams' Week 18 home loss to San Francisco was so disruptive that the Los Angeles offense was forced to use a silent count to get the ball snapped on time.

“I have never seen so many of the opposing team’s fans at a game," Stafford said. "And we came from Detroit, and there are a lot of good traveling teams there, but that was wild…It was crazy. I’ve never seen anything like that, but it made it very hard for us.”

The Rams entered Week 18 riding a five-game winning streak, and could have secured the No. 2 seed in the NFC by beating San Francisco. Instead, Los Angeles enters the playoffs as the No. 4 seed, though it still won the West thanks to Arizona's Week 18 loss to the Seahawks.

The Rams and Cardinals split the season series this year, with Arizona winning at SoFi Stadium, 37-20, in Week 4.

