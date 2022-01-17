Ben Roethlisberger and Patrick Mahomes showed on Sunday that even Super Bowl winners can be fans of each other—even moments after one eliminated the other from the playoffs.

After the Chiefs' 42–21 wild-card win over the Steelers on Sunday, the NFL's cameras caught the two Pro Bowl quarterbacks planning a jersey exchange—although Mahomes made it clear he didn't want Roethlisberger's game jersey considering it might be the 39-year-old's final game with Pittsburgh.

“Not this one but I'm gonna get one of these at some point,” Mahomes said.

“I need one too,” Roethlisberger responded. “Me too then, alright?”

Mahomes starred in the win with 404 passing yards and five touchdowns on 30-for-39 passing. Although if it was Roethlisberger's final game as a Steeler, the franchise's all-time leader in wins went out on a high note by throwing for 215 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.

“I've been here a long time. It's been a lot of fun,” Roethlisberger said after the game. “... It was meant to be that I was gonna wear black and gold. ... I'm just so thankful.

“I hope that I was able to pass the legacy of what it is to be a Steeler ... Hopefully I can pass some of that on to some of the guys, and the tradition of what it means to be a Steeler can get passed down.”

