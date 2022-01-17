Skip to main content
Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones Asked About Mike McCarthy's Future With Team

During an appearance on the radio show 105.3 The Fan, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones, son of team owner Jerry Jones, was asked if he's confident coach Mike McCarthy will remain with the Cowboys after their controversial loss to the 49ers in the wild card on Sunday. 

“Absolutely,” he said. “Very confident.”

McCarthy and the entire Cowboys organization faced criticism after the 23–17 loss, in large part because of the final play of the game. The Cowboys were down six points with 14 seconds to go in regulation and Dak Prescott ran a designed quarterback run up the middle of the field. After he was tackled, Prescott didn't have time to snap and spike the ball, and the clock ran out. 

After the game, McCarthy said the play was the right decision and that he was told that they would get time put back on the clock, which did not happen. He also said he wasn't worried about his job security.

“I don't have any concerns,” McCarthy said on his future in Dallas. “I'm proud to be standing here today. I'm proud of this football team.” 

Jerry Jones was asked about McCarthy's future with Dallas after the loss but he refused to comment. 

For more Cowboys news, head over to Cowboy Maven.

