Source: Raiders to Meet With Rich Bisaccia Regarding Coaching Vacancy

Raiders owner Mark Davis will meet with interim coach Rich Bisaccia on Wednesday to discuss the team's head coaching vacancy, according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer.

Bisaccia went 7–5 as Las Vegas’s interim coach, leading the team to the postseason before a loss to the Bengals on Super Wild-Card Weekend. Bisaccia replaced former head coach Jon Gruden, who resigned in October after the release of numerous emails featuring misogynistic, racist and anti-LGBTQ language.

Las Vegas intends to give proper consideration to Bisaccia for the full-time gig, though he appears to be just one of many candidates, per the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

“From my read, from what I understand, it is unlikely [Bisaccia] stays on with the Raiders,” Rapoport.

Las Vegas finished 10–7 in 2021, snapping a four-year playoff drought. The Raiders are still seeking their first playoff win since 2002.

