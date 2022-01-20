Skip to main content
Leonard Fournette Returns to Buccaneers Practice, Status in Doubt for Divisional Round

Tampa Bay running back Leonard Fournette returned to practice Thursday as he looks to return to the team for a divisional-round matchup against the Rams. 

Fournette is currently on injured reserve as he deals with a hamstring injury. He hopes to be activated from IR before Sunday, though his status for the game is in question. 

The Buccaneers are dealing with a number of injuries and absences ahead of the divisional round. All-Pro right tackle Tristan Wirfs did not practice Thursday due to a sprained ankle, while regular-season targets Antonio Brown and Chris Godwin are not on Tampa Bay’s playoff roster. Brown was released after his mid-game exit against the Jets, while Godwin is out for the year with an ACL injury.

Fournette, 27, is in his fifth NFL season and his second with Tampa Bay. He has tallied 3,810 rushing yards and 31 rushing touchdowns in 63 career games and ran for three touchdowns in last year's postseason. 

The Buccaneers are seeking their second straight Super Bowl with Tom Brady under center. Kickoff on Sunday is slated for 3 p.m. ET. 

• All Bucs: Which Remaining NFC Team Poses the Biggest Threat to the Bucs?

For more Tampa Bay Buccaneers coverage, check out All Bucs

