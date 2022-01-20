Chiefs LB Willie Gay Jr. Arrested for Misdemeanor Criminal Damages

Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. was arrested Wednesday night on misdemeanor criminal damage charges, according to the Johnson Country, Kans., Sheriff's Office.

According to the charging documents, per KCTV, Gay faces one count of criminal damage of less than $1,000 for damage to property including a vacuum cleaner, wall and a door frame and the incident is domestic violence related. The arrest occurred at 10:30 p.m. local time on Wednesday night with the booking taking place just after midnight on Thursday morning.

Maxx Lepselter, a representative for Gay, told NFL Network that “no one was touched” during the argument that led to the player's arrest.

Gay has a court appearance scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The Chiefs did not comment on the situation but confirmed that they are aware of the alleged incident. It is unclear what the arrest means for Gay's status on Sunday when Kansas City hosts Buffalo.

Gay, 23, was a second-round pick of the Chiefs in the 2020 NFL draft. He appeared in 12 games this season, starting 11, and logged 48 tackles. He also added two interceptions.

